Delhi Metro Viral Video: Transgender Abuses, Flashes Man After He Refuses To Give Money

A video has gone viral on social media showing a transgender person flashing at a Delhi metro passenger after he allegedly refused to give her money.

According to reports, an argument between two transgender individuals and a man broke out on the Delhi metro. The spat was recorded by another passenger present inside the train.

In the video, agitated transgender individuals can be seen hurling abuses at the man sitting in front of them.

During the heated verbal exchange, one of the transgender individuals pulls up their dress, revealing her private parts.

Kalesh b/w a Guy and Transgender inside Delhi Metro over not giving him money

pic.twitter.com/0PZW9gGlC5 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 13, 2024

The video has attracted reactions from social media users, with some criticizing the incident and demanding action against transgender individuals for creating a nuisance on the metro train.

Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, "They’ve started showing up everywhere—on trains, buses, at red lights, and now even in the metro... If this keeps going, soon we’ll see this species on Air India and Indigo too. Imagine, when they didn’t get paid, they just put it all out there!"

"Don't understand why these transgenders are allowed inside metro They will create a mess and trouble the men out there," wrote another user.

"This is a really terrible act. People behaving like this in the metro should be caught immediately. Some transgender individuals ask for money; some people give, and some don’t. But causing a scene like this is wrong. Where were the CISF personnel in the Delhi Metro? They should have taken immediate action," wrote a third user.

However, it is not known when and where the incident took place .