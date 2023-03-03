e-Paper Get App
Delhi: Massive fire dowsed in slums close to Sultanpuri Road; cooling operation underway

No casualties have been reported in the fire

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
article-image
A fire broke out in slums close to Sultanpuri Road in Delhi on Friday, and fifteen fire engines were dispatched right away, according to the Divisional Fire Officer.

While talking to ANI, AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi, said, "15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported so far."

The fire has been doused and the cooling operations are underway

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

