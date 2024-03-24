Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Narela's Bhorgarh Industrial Area; No Casualty Reported

A fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Narela on Sunday afternoon around 12 pm . The incident took place in Narela's Bhorgarh industrial area. As per the fire department, a total of 25 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the fire, news agency ANI reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a factory in Narela area. 20 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.





As per the officials, there were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

"We got information around 12:00 pm, accordingly fire tenders were sent...fire is under control now. 25-26 fire tenders are working...no casualties as of now. We will do a thorough check after the fire is exhausted," SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service told news agency ANI.

SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service says, " We got information around 12:30 pm, accordingly fire tenders were sent...fire is under control now. 25-26 fire tenders are working...no casualties as of now. We will do a thorough check after the fire is exhausted."

Pawan Kumar, Narela DSIIDC Industrial Area Welfare Association President said that there was no one present in the factory at the time the fire broke out.

"The fire broke out in this factory around 12 o'clock, footwear work is done in the factory, the factory remains closed on this day, hence no one was present inside the factory. No, only one guard was present who is safe, we suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," he said.

Past Incident Of Fire Break Out In Delhi

A fire broke out on March 7 inside a locked apartment on the second floor of a residential tower in the Noida Extension area and spread to the balcony of the third floor, according to a report in PTI

No casualty was reported in the incident, however, there was property damage.

According to PTI report, Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within two hours, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the fire was reported at around 9.30 am from a flat on the second floor at Gaur City 16th Avenue Society in the Bisrakh area of Noida Extension.

