Delhi: Massive fire at plastic godown in Tikri Kalan area, no casualty reported; visuals surface |

Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area in the wee hours of Saturday, according to the officials.

After receiving the information, 25 fire tenders were pressed into the service, added the officials. No casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/l2cq2RnYKO — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visual from Tikri Kalan area where fire broke out in a plastic godown during the early hours today. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. https://t.co/yhTyNp2M4y pic.twitter.com/Clr2ul8CmF — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Morning visuals of the market show that the fire is still not completely extinguished.

Further details on the incident are awaited.