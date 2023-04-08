Delhi: Massive fire at plastic godown in Tikri Kalan area, no casualty reported; visuals surface

Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area in the wee hours of Saturday, according to the officials.
After receiving the information, 25 fire tenders were pressed into the service, added the officials. No casualties have been reported so far.
Morning visuals of the market show that the fire is still not completely extinguished.
Further details on the incident are awaited.
