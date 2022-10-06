Delhi: Massive fire at cloth market in Gandhi Nagar, charred body found | ANI

A major fire broke out at the Gandhi Nagar Market cloth market in North Delhi on Wednesday evening, according to Delhi Fire Brigade officials.

The fire started in a shop in Nehru lane where mainly garments and hosiery outlets are located.

"A charred body found on 2nd floor in the shop which is ground plus 4 floors in Gandhi Nagar market fire incident. Deceased Shehnawaj, 19 yrs old was an employee & got stuck inside after fire broke out," said ADO Sumit Kumar, Delhi Fire Service.

"A call about the fire was received at 5:40 pm and a total of 35 fire tenders was rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Over 35 fire tenders and 150 firefighters reached the site to douse the fire which broke out at around 5.40 pm, the officials said, adding the operation was still underway at around 10.30 pm.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "This incident of fire in the textile market of Gandhinagar is very unfortunate. The fire brigade is busy extinguishing the fire. I am taking all the information about the incident from the district administration. May Lord Shri Ram keep everyone well."