Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend after argument at Oyo hotel; tries to shoot self later

The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10:59 PM IST
Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend after argument at Oyo hotel; tries to shoot self later | Representative pic
New Delhi: A 38-year-old married man allegedly shot his girlfriend dead following an argument inside an Oyo hotel room in Delhi's Narela area.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta (39), while the accused has been identified as Praveen alias Situ, who also tried to kill himself after shooting his girlfirend on Tuesday. Praveen is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Praveen was out on bail in another murder case

Praveen is married and his wife and two children stay in a village near Delhi, the police said.

An officer said that Geeta was shot in the chest after an argument ensued between the two on Tuesday.

"They had booked the room for night stay," said a hotel employee.

Both were taken to the hospital where Geeta was declared brought dead, while Praveen is in a critical condition.

According to the police, Praveen was out on bail in another murder case.

