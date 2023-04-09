 Delhi man shot his girlfriend's mother after argument over dog; absconding
Delhi man shot his girlfriend's mother after argument over dog; absconding

The Delhi police said that the woman who was shot at is out of danger and is currently undergoing treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
Delhi man shot his girlfriend's mother after argument over dog; absconding | Representative Image

A man in Delhi allegedly shot his girlfriend's mother after he had an argument with her over a dog. The incident happened in Central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road area on Saturday.

The Delhi police said that the woman who was shot at is out of danger and is currently undergoing treatment. They also said that the couple were in a live-in relationship.

"The accused is absconding and a probe into the matter is underway," said Delhi Police.

