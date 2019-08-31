Delhi: Man kills wife for refusing prostitution, held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have claimed to have solved the blind murder of a woman whose body was found dumped in Delhi's Sagarpur area earlier this month, officials said on Saturday.

The police arrested a 27-year-old man, identified as Jalil Sheikh, a resident of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. Police said that the deceased identified as Fatima Sardar was the wife of Sheikh.

According to Devendra Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Southwest district, the unidentified body of a woman was found dumped and wrapped in a plastic bag on August 6, at Shivpuri Kallad in West Sagarpur area. "The police registered a case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sagarpur police station and investigation was taken up," said Arya.

Ten police teams were formed to identify the woman and to nab the culprit. The police teams got information and photos of the woman published in newspapers, shared on "whatsapp" groups all over Delhi as well as Police official groups all over India.

"On August 17, a call was received from West Bengal and the caller identified the deceased woman as Fatima Sardar. The caller was her relative and he informed that she was living in Delhi along with her husband Jalil Sheikh for the past few years," said Arya.

Police said that acting on the information, a police team raided the house in Sagarpur where the accused used to live with his wife but Sheikh was missing.

"A police team also went to West Bengal and found that Jalil Sheikh had left his native place and switched off his mobile phone to evade arrest," said Arya adding that after receiving specific inputs on August 28, Sheikh was arrested from Ballygunge Railway Station in Kolkata.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he was living at J-Block in West Sagarpur in a rented house for the last 7-8 months along with his wife and son. He has two wives - one in West Bengal and another in Delhi. He came to Delhi 6-7 years ago along with Fatima as a friend (without marriage)," said Arya.

Later, Fatima's family members came to Delhi and the two were married. Police also found that Sheikh was trying to force Fatima into prostitution, but she refused following which he strangulated her with a piece of cloth. "Later Sheikh wrapped the body in a bag and dumped it near Shivpuri Kallad", said Arya adding that further investigation is on.