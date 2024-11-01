 Delhi Man, 10-Yr-Old Nephew Shot Dead On Diwali Night In Shahdara; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
CCTV footage of the incident captured exact moments of the firing when the deceased Akash, his son and nephew were engaged in Diwali celebrations outside their house. Two people arrived on a two-wheeler, one got down and started a conversation with them. He then takes out his gun and open fires on Akash.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Delhi: A 40-year-old man, Akash Sharma, and his teenage nephew, Rishabh Sharma, were tragically shot dead, while Akash's 10-year-old son, Krish, sustained injuries during a Diwali celebration outside their home in Shahdara in northeast Delhi.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 8 pm when two armed men arrived on a scooter and initially appeared respectful, even touching Akash’s feet. Moments later, they opened fire on Akash, Rishabh and Krish.

CCTV Footage Catches Shocking Scenes Of Firing

CCTV footage of the incident captured exact moments of the firing when the deceased Akash, his son and nephew were engaged in Diwali celebrations outside their house. Two people arrived on a two-wheeler, one got down and started a conversation with them. He then takes out his gun and open fires on Akash. One of the teenagers follows the attackers as they flee from the scene after the firing.

After the shooting, the three were rushed to a hospital where Akash and Rishabh were pronounced dead. Krish, who suffered injuries, is currently undergoing treatment. Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam confirmed that the police received a PCR call around 8:30 pm reporting gunfire in Bihari Colony.

A team was immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found bloodstains and evidence of gunfire. According to DCP Gautam, the preliminary investigation indicated that five rounds were fired at the victims.

Possible Reason Behind Firing

The police suspect the shooting was a result of a long-standing personal dispute, according to an ANI report. Akash’s wife stated that she recognised the attackers and mentioned that there had been an ongoing land-related conflict between their families. Local police have taken statements from family members to further explore the motive and background of the attack.

