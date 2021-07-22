Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal calls Dy CM Manish Sisodia's allegations as 'devoid of merit'

Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has dismissed the allegations made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over the former's meetings with Delhi government officials. Baijal stated that Sisodia's statements made against his office are devoid of merit, calling it baseless.

Governor in his letter to Sisodia said that he is committed to abiding by Supreme Court judgment on the division of power.

He said all the meetings called by him in the recent months were in accordance with the constitutional provisions and responsibilities vis-a-vis the office of lieutenant governor.

"Whatever the reason might be, the letter should not have been made public due to the sensitivity related to the roles and responsibilities of constitutional authorities," Baijal wrote, adding that Sisodia should have discussed the issue with him personally.

"I would like to inform you that meetings that have been called by in the past months have been strictly within the ambit of constitutional provisions and responsibilities entrusted to this office", Baijal said.





Sisodia on Saturday accused L-G Anil Baijal of encroaching upon the domain of the elected government, violating the 2018 Supreme Court Constitution Bench judgment, and committing the “murder of democracy”.

In a four-page letter, Sisodia alleged that Baijal has been calling bureaucrats to his office, issuing directions, and “putting pressure” on them to implement his orders.

He said, "Your such meetings and the decisions taken in it are not only unconstitutional but also a violation of orders of Supreme Court."

Sisodia’s letter came a day after the Delhi Cabinet rejected Baijal’s recommendation for appointment of special public prosecutors suggested by the Delhi Police in cases related to violence and vandalism during a tractor rally taken out by farmers on the Republic Day.