Delhi Lt Governor vs AAP battle intensifies, VK Saxena locks up office of top official, claims misuse of power

Late Friday night, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued the order for allegedly abusing his position for political gain.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
The vice chairperson of the Delhi government's Dialogue and Development Commission, Jasmine Shah, is not permitted to use his office.

The order states that Mr. Shah's office on Shamnath Marg in the capital has been locked up and that all of his other privileges, including his use of an official vehicle, have been terminated immediately.

The decision was made a month after Mr. Shah was given a show-cause notice by the Lieutenant Governor as a result of a complaint made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma accusing him of abusing his position by speaking on behalf of the AAP as its "official spokesperson."

