Delhi Lt Governor vs AAP battle intensifies, VK Saxena locks up office of top official, claims misuse of power

The vice chairperson of the Delhi government's Dialogue and Development Commission, Jasmine Shah, is not permitted to use his office.

Late Friday night, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena issued the order for allegedly abusing his position for political gain.

The order states that Mr. Shah's office on Shamnath Marg in the capital has been locked up and that all of his other privileges, including his use of an official vehicle, have been terminated immediately.

Delhi | Office of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), Jasmine Shah sealed.



LG VK Saxena asked CM Kejriwal to remove Shah from the post of Vice Chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) for misusing his office for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/VkgSOHNMOH — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

The decision was made a month after Mr. Shah was given a show-cause notice by the Lieutenant Governor as a result of a complaint made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma accusing him of abusing his position by speaking on behalf of the AAP as its "official spokesperson."