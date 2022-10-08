Delhi liquor scam: ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman in fresh raids | File

In connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday morning seized Rs 1 crore from the house of a businessman in Delhi. After the seizure of the cash, the ED will call him to join the investigation, reported IANS.

On Friday, the businessman's house was reportedly raided as the probing agency conducted day-long searches at more than 35 locations across Punjab, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh.

The raids were conducted after the interrogation of Sameer Mahendru, who is an accused in the ED's custody, during which the agency learned that Punjab and Andhra Pradesh had connections in the case.

Mahendra was earlier placed under arrest by the ED, making it the second arrest in the Excise Policy scam and the first arrest by the central agency.

Currently, the probing agency is collecting documents and digital evidence to nail down the money trail in a money laundering case.

So far, the agency has raided over 100 locations.

(With inputs: IANS)