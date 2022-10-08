e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi liquor scam: ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman in fresh raids

Delhi liquor scam: ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman in fresh raids

On Friday, the businessman's house was reportedly raided as the probing agency conducted day-long searches at more than 35 locations across Punjab, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Delhi liquor scam: ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman in fresh raids | File
Follow us on

In connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday morning seized Rs 1 crore from the house of a businessman in Delhi. After the seizure of the cash, the ED will call him to join the investigation, reported IANS.

On Friday, the businessman's house was reportedly raided as the probing agency conducted day-long searches at more than 35 locations across Punjab, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh.

The raids were conducted after the interrogation of Sameer Mahendru, who is an accused in the ED's custody, during which the agency learned that Punjab and Andhra Pradesh had connections in the case.

Mahendra was earlier placed under arrest by the ED, making it the second arrest in the Excise Policy scam and the first arrest by the central agency.

Currently, the probing agency is collecting documents and digital evidence to nail down the money trail in a money laundering case.

So far, the agency has raided over 100 locations.

(With inputs: IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi liquor scam: ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman in fresh raids

Delhi liquor scam: ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman in fresh raids

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Jharkhand records country's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

Watch video: Indian Air Force marks 90th anniversary with parade in Chandigarh

Watch video: Indian Air Force marks 90th anniversary with parade in Chandigarh

No intention of making Hindi alone national language: Rahul Gandhi

No intention of making Hindi alone national language: Rahul Gandhi

India adds 2,797 COVID-19 infections, active cases drop below 30K after 122 days

India adds 2,797 COVID-19 infections, active cases drop below 30K after 122 days