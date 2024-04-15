Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: No Immediate Interim Relief To Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal In Custody In Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday gave no immediate interim relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in custody in Tihar Jail, challenging his arrest on March 21 in Delhi's liquor policy scam, as it issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate to respond and fixed the hearing in the last week of April beginning April 29. The top court has asked the ED to file its response on or before Wednesday.



Kejriwal came to the top court after Delhi High Court rejected his petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand in the federal agency's custody. Senior advocate AM Singhvi wanted to argue Delhi CM's arrest was illegal but Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipanakar Datta asked him to await ED's response, refusing to give an earlier date. Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwat Mann said: "It was very painful to see that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is not even getting amenities that a hardcore criminal gets. What is his crime? That he constructed hospitals, schools and provided free electricity to the public? They are treating him as if he is a very big criminal."



Details of the case

Andhra MLC K Kavitha deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to evidences on record and so it does not want her custodial interrogation any more, the CBI told a Delhi court. The Rouse Avenue Court was informed on Monday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that BRS Leader K Kavitha, during custody, did not cooperate with the investigation and deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record."In the light of aforesaid facts and circumstances, her further custodial interrogation is not required at this stage.

As already submitted in the foregoing paras she is deliberately and intentionally evading the just and relevant questions related to the case," said the CBI.The CBI further stated that during the confrontation, she could not give a proper explanation for the transfer of Rs 14 crore from the company of Sharath Chandra Reddy in the guise of a land deal, her meetings with the accused Vijay Nair, her meeting with Magunta Sreenivasalu Reddy.