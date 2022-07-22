Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into AAP govt's excise policy

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI investigation has been recommended after a report by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010, said a statement from LG House.

It also pointed out about the deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

These indicate substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level, wherein the Minister In-charge of the Excise Department Manish Sisodia took and got executed major decisions, actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications, the statement reads.

However, responding to the CBI probe, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "growing reputation across the country, even in Panchayat elections has threatened the centre."

"We'd been saying, especially after Punjab's win, that the BJP central government is scared of us. Several inquiries will be launched in the days to come," he said on Friday.