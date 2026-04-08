Delhi Launches Special Camps, Doubles Small LPG Cylinder Supply For Migrant Workers | ANI

New Delhi: In an outreach push aimed at easing access to cooking fuel for migrant workers, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday that it will organise special camps across the city alongside an increase in the supply of small LPG cylinders.

The initiative follows the Centre's decision to double the allocation of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders for migrant labourers. In line with this, the Delhi government has raised the daily availability from 684 to 1,368 cylinders, according to an official statement citing an order dated April 7.

"District magistrates have been directed to hold special camps in areas with a high concentration of migrant workers to ensure the increased supply reaches beneficiaries. Labourers facing difficulty in procuring cylinders can approach the district magistrate's office to request camps in their area," the statement read.

Also Watch:

Officials noted that camps will operate in coordination with oil marketing companies and authorised LPG distributors. Eligible workers will be able to obtain 5 kg cylinders at these camps upon payment and submission of their Aadhaar as identity proof.

District enforcement teams will assist in assessing demand and overseeing distribution to ensure transparency and smooth delivery, the statement added.

According to the statement, the outreach initiative is aimed at strengthening last-mile access and ensuring the timely availability of cooking fuel for migrant workers across Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)