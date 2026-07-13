Delhi Launches AI-Powered Dust Portal 2.0 To Monitor Construction Pollution | X @DPCC_Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's AI-enabled Dust Portal 2.0, a digital platform designed to strengthen monitoring of construction-related dust pollution through real-time surveillance and automated alerts.

The portal replaces manual monitoring with an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system that generates real-time alerts from construction sites. It uses 360-degree cameras and sensors installed at construction locations to improve compliance, monitoring and enforcement.

Launching the portal at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said, "Till now, everything was being monitored manually. With the AI-enabled dust mitigation portal, 360-degree cameras and sensors installed at construction sites will send real-time alerts to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The portal will enable technology-driven, effective governance by improving compliance, monitoring and enforcement," she said.

According to the Chief Minister, Delhi has around 1,800 construction sites, of which 800 to 900 are currently active. She added that nearly 800 sites have already been equipped with 360-degree cameras linked to the portal, PTI reports.

AI, mobile app to strengthen enforcement

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the upgraded portal integrates AI systems with cameras and local sensors to automate monitoring of construction activities across the city.

"Our government has been consistently working towards making Delhi pollution-free. This portal will provide information on how many buildings are under construction, the level of pollution they are causing, and will help authorities keep close watch on construction activities across the city to regulate dust pollution," Sirsa said.

He said, "With AI intervention, we can now receive instant alerts. The system will also notify authorities if a sensor stops functioning."

Sirsa added that the portal, which was earlier accessible only on computers, is now available as a mobile application. It will also improve transparency by providing details such as the number of floors in a building and other construction-related information, enabling authorities to take quicker action against violations.

Part of Delhi's broader clean air strategy

Referring to the Delhi government's recently announced "Clean Air, Healthy Delhi" initiative, Sirsa said the government had partnered with World Bank to implement a seven-year action plan to tackle pollution and improve the capital's environment.

He described Dust Portal 2.0 as an important step towards improving monitoring and enforcement of construction-related dust pollution in the city.