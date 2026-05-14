Delhi Horror: Woman Allegedly Raped Inside Sleeper Bus, Driver & Conductor Arrested | Video | X / PTI

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly raped by the driver and the conductor of a sleeper bus inside the vehicle in Delhi, police sources said on Thursday.

The two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on May 12, the sources said.

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Based on the woman's statement, an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The bus has been seized by police, a source said.

Further details are awaited.

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