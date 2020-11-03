Delhi: Hindu Sena performs 'yajna', prays for Trump's victory in US presidential polls

In what comes as the latest chapter in the Hindu Sena’s divine exploits to influence politics across the world, the fringe outfit on Tuesday (November 3) performed a ‘yajna’ at a temple in Delhi, offering special prayers in front of the sacred fire to ensure Donald Trump’s victory in the ongoing US presidential polls.

According to an India Today report, a “30-minute special prayer”, replete with Hindu rituals, was performed by the Hindu Sena at a temple in East Delhi, where they “sought blessings” for incumbent US President Donald Trump.

There was, of course, a dedicated reason behind the rituals.

The report quotes the head priest at the ceremony, Ved Shastri, as saying that “it is time for the world to support” Trump since the US President “has been vocal against Islamic radicals.”

Further, Vishnu Gupta, the Hindu Sena chief, told the news network, “Even for his last election we sought blessings for his victory. This time again we are seeking blessings for Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections. His winning will not only be a victory for the world but also for India as the US has been a good ally for us against China and Pakistan.”

That this isn’t the first time the Hindu Sena is rooting for the Republican leader checks out. As a matter of fact, the group had organised a birthday party in New Delhi for Trump, then a candidate for US President, on June 14 four years back, to pray for his victory.

Certain bits from the event, such as the Sena cutting a cake in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to celebrate the birthday of a man contending elections more than seven thousand miles away, had promptly gone viral.

As far as the real chances for Trump go, the opinion polls do not seem definitive enough to warrant a clear victory.

Trump, in the FiveThirtyEight model, has a 10% chance to win.

"Trump needs a bigger-than-normal error in his favour, but the real possibility that polls are underestimating Trump`s support is why he still has a path to win reelection," it said.



RealClearPolitics’ poll of polls in six top battlegrounds puts Joe Biden 2.3 points ahead, its national poll average has Biden more than 6 points in front of Trump.



Biden’s national level lead, purely in number terms, is the widest for any candidate on the eve of the elections since Bill Clinton in 1996.