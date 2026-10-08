Delhi High Court To Hear Youth Congress Plea Over Jantar Mantar Protest On October 9

The Indian Youth Congress has approached the Delhi High Court after police denied permission for its proposed Jantar Mantar demonstration | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, October 8, 2026: The Indian Youth Congress has challenged Delhi Police’s decision to deny permission for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday, October 8, agreed to hear a plea filed by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) seeking permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 9. The organisation approached the court after Delhi Police refused to allow the demonstration.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The court said the matter would be listed for hearing on Friday, October 9.

Court Allows Fresh Mention

The High Court also clarified that if the matter is not listed on Friday, the petitioner can mention it again before the court.

The IYC has challenged the Delhi Police order denying permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. The organisation is seeking the court’s intervention to allow the demonstration to take place.

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Why Is The Youth Congress Protesting?

The proposed protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, The Hindu reports.

The dispute has now reached the High Court, with the IYC seeking permission to exercise its right to protest. The court’s decision on the plea will be important in determining whether the organisation can go ahead with its planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 9.

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