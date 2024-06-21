Delhi High Court Stays AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal's Release On Bail After ED's Urgent Mentioning

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | | PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the release of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on bail after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Court challenging the trial court's bail order in connection with Delhi excise policy case.

Notably, a Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy scam case on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Kejriwal was arrested by ED in March 21 this year and had come out on bail during the Lok Sabha elections for campaigning. He surrendered a day after the polling for final and seventh phase of general elections on June 2.

Kejriwal is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

The ED moved the High Court against the order of the Rouse Avenue Court.

According to Bar & Bench, the ED's plea was mentioned before a vacation bench comprising Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja.

In its plea, the central agency sought an urgent stay on Kejriwal's release on bail, stating that the lower court announced its order at 8 PM yesterday without giving them an opportunity to oppose the bail.

The High Court then directed a stay on the bail order until it hears the matter.

The court has listed the matter for hearing today.