Delhi High Court Orders Virtual Hearings At Patiala House, Rouse Avenue Courts On October 10 Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

The court has directed online proceedings at two New Delhi court complexes and virtual production of undertrial prisoners across Delhi’s district courts | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 9, 2026: The Delhi High Court has directed that all cases at the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes be heard virtually on Saturday. It has also barred adverse orders over non-appearance of parties across Delhi’s district courts.

The Delhi High Court on Friday, October 9, directed the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes to conduct all proceedings virtually on Saturday, October 10, ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest has been called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

According to a notification issued by High Court Registrar General Reetesh Singh, all district courts across Delhi will remain open and operational. However, proceedings at the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes will be conducted exclusively through virtual mode.

All Civil And Criminal Cases To Be Heard Virtually

The notification clarified that both civil and criminal cases at the two court complexes would be heard online.

“The proceedings and hearing of all cases, including civil and criminal at New Delhi District Courts, i.e., at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex shall be done virtually only. Such Judicial Officers posted at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex who are unable to reach their respective Courts, may hold the Court through virtual proceedings,” the notification said.

Judicial officers posted at the two complexes who are unable to reach their respective courts have also been permitted to conduct hearings virtually.

Undertrial Prisoners To Be Produced Online

The High Court further directed that all undertrial prisoners across Delhi’s district courts be produced through virtual mode only.

“In all the District Courts across Delhi, all undertrial prisoners shall be produced through virtual mode only,” the notification added.

The direction applies to all district courts in the national capital, even though the order for exclusively virtual hearings is limited to the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes.

No Adverse Orders Over Non-Appearance

The High Court also directed judicial officers across Delhi’s district courts not to pass adverse orders in any case because of the non-appearance of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons.

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The measure comes ahead of the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP and other groups are expected to demand the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation over alleged electoral roll revision irregularities.

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