Delhi High Court gives respite to TMC MP's wife Rujira Banerjee upon being summoned by ED

New Delhi: In much relief to Rujira Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Delhi High Court instructed that she may not have to appear physically at Patiala House Court after she was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over her alleged connection in the coal scam.

Notably, Rujira moved to the High Court challenging the Patiala House Court to stay the verdict of being present physically before the summoning of ED. Rujira was scheduled to be present before the court on October 12.

Asking for adjournment, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that he will not insist that Rujira Banerjee must appear in court in person and that she can be represented by her lawyer.

The next hearing of this case in Delhi High Court is scheduled for November 29.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also under ED’s scanner over the money laundering scam and was quizzed by the ED on September 6 for nine hours at the national capital.

After the quizzing, he was again summoned by the ED three times following which Abhishek moved High Court asking the court to squash the entire summons sent by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is pertinent to mention that on February 21 morning, A CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned Abhishek’s wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over the alleged connection in the coal scam.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 08:05 PM IST