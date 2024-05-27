Delhi Heatwave Alert: National Capital To Witness Scorching Heat For Next 4 Days; Mercury To Rise Above 46°C |

New Delhi: Delhi is bracing for a severe heatwave on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the maximum temperature to reach 46 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded was 29.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees above normal. This intense heat is expected to persist in the national capital for the next four days.

On Sunday, Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal, according to the Safdarjung weather observatory. The city has consistently recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius since last week, providing no relief from the heat.

Forecast For Coming Days

The IMD's seven-day forecast for Delhi predicts that the maximum temperature will remain at 46 degrees for the next three days. It is expected to decrease slightly to 45 degrees on Thursday, then drop to 44 degrees on Friday, and finally reach 43 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. The weather office also anticipates light rain on Friday and partly cloudy skies the following day.

On Sunday, Mungeshpur in Delhi was the hottest area, with a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Najafgarh at 48.1 degrees. These temperatures are at least eight degrees above normal, according to the Met Department.

Heatwave Alert In Other States

The IMD has issued a severe heatwave alert for parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana for the next five days. West Uttar Pradesh will experience similar conditions on Monday and Tuesday. Heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of Jammu and Himachal Pradesh from Monday to Thursday, Madhya Pradesh from Monday to Wednesday, Chhattisgarh from Tuesday to Wednesday, and Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday.

Phalodi in Rajasthan was the hottest place in the country on Sunday, recording a temperature of 49.8 degrees Celsius, after hitting 50 degrees the previous day. The unrelenting heat in Rajasthan has also resulted in two deaths.