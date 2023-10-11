 Delhi HC To Commence Live Streaming Of Court Proceedings From Today; Here's Where To Watch
It is important to note that the content available through live streaming is for informational purposes only and does not constitute the official court record.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
New Delhi, October 11: The Delhi High Court will commence live streaming of court proceedings in an identified manner from Wednesday. The live streaming will be implemented on a case-by-case basis in accordance with court directives. It is important to note that the content available through live streaming is for informational purposes only and does not constitute the official court record.

It is noteworthy that only authorised individuals or entities are permitted to record, share, or disseminate live-streamed proceedings or archival data. Unauthorised sharing or dissemination is prohibited, including by print and electronic media, as well as on social media platforms.

The live streaming link can be accessed on the official website of the Delhi High Court (https://delhihighcourt.nic.in) under the title "LIVE STREAMING." This initiative will begin with Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma's court at 10:30 am.

The Delhi High Court operates as a paperless e-court with video conferencing and hybrid hearing capabilities. All cases, responses, rejoinders, and documents are filed electronically through the Online e-Filing System.

