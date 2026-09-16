Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Over Conflicting Claims Of Lathi-Charge During NEET-Related CJP Protest

The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a plea seeking clarification over alleged police action during the Jantar Mantar protest | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, September 16, 2026: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Delhi Police’s denial that it had lathi-charged students during NEET-related protests, despite media reports presenting a contradictory account.

The petitioner, Nitin Naresh, argued that as a citizen and media professional, he had a right to know the truth, which he said was necessary to fix accountability. He sought a direction to Delhi Police to decide his representation on the issue.

Court Questions Basis Of PIL

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that PIL jurisdiction was not meant for such cases and asked Naresh to demonstrate his statutory right to seek a decision on his representation.

The court stressed that a litigant must establish either a dispute or the denial of a legal or Constitutional right. “Everything which will catch your imagination by reading newspaper becomes a PIL. High-sounding words like accountability, transparency are not to be used in vacuum,” the court remarked.

Bench Points To Conflicting Accounts

“What is your petition? Delhi Police issued a statement. That statement is contradicted by the media and you are asking us to direct an inquiry,” the bench added.

The exchange highlights the distinction the court sought to draw between questions of public interest and those that provide a legal basis for invoking PIL jurisdiction. While the petitioner framed the issue around transparency and accountability, the bench focused on whether a legal or Constitutional right had been denied, PTI reports.

Protest Began In June

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the heart of Delhi since June 20, seeking accountability from the government over the NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On July 20, thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar for a ‘Chalo Sansad’ march to press their demands despite heavy security deployment.

March Towards Parliament Turns Violent

As the crowds swelled, police lathi-charged and tear-gassed protesters when they attempted to march towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

The ensuing clashes left several protesters and police personnel injured. The confrontation became a significant moment in an agitation that had continued for more than a month.

Also Watch:

Read Also Delhi HC Questions Jantar Mantar Protest Site, Directs Police To Decide Plea By August 8

Agitation Called Off

The agitation was eventually called off after Pradhan stepped down and the government accepted other demands of the CJP.

The High Court’s dismissal of the PIL, however, centred specifically on whether the petitioner had established a legal basis for seeking the court’s intervention over the conflicting accounts of what happened during the protest.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/