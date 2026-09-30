Delhi HC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots UAPA Case; Here’s What Court Said

Supreme Court Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case (File Image) | PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 30, rejected the bail pleas of former JNU scholars Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The court dismissed their challenges to a July 4 trial court order, leaving both in custody under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

This is the third time the Delhi High Court has denied bail to Khalid and the second time it has rejected Imam’s plea in the case.

Why Delhi HC Rejected Their Bail Pleas

A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Dinesh Bhatt held that it was bound by the Supreme Court’s January 5, 2026 order concerning the bail applications of Khalid, Imam and other accused.

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The High Court noted that judicial discipline prevented it from taking a view contrary to the apex court’s directions. The Supreme Court had denied bail to Khalid and Imam while granting relief to five other co-accused, including Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed.

SC Had Allowed Fresh Bail Plea Under Certain Conditions

The Supreme Court had said Khalid and Imam could renew their bail pleas after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from its January 5 order, whichever was earlier. The July 4 trial court had subsequently rejected their fresh pleas, stating that it had “no option but to follow” the Supreme Court’s directions.

The High Court has now upheld that position, with the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court continuing to govern their bail applications.

‘Central’ Role Alleged In Larger Conspiracy

The case concerns allegations of a larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. Delhi Police has alleged that Khalid and Imam played significant roles in the conspiracy.

In its earlier proceedings, the Supreme Court described Khalid and Imam as having a central and directive role in the alleged conspiracy. Delhi Police has also opposed their bail, describing the two as “masterminds” and arguing that their alleged roles were different from those of co-accused who received bail.

These are prosecution allegations, and the accused have contested the case and the interpretation of the evidence against them.

Both Remain In Custody

Khalid was arrested in September 2020, while Imam was arrested in January 2020. They face charges under the UAPA and other provisions in FIR 59/2020 registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The February 2020 Northeast Delhi violence left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured. The prosecution has linked the violence to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The latest High Court ruling means Khalid and Imam will remain in custody as the trial proceeds. Their future bail options will depend, among other factors, on the timeline for examination of protected witnesses and the conditions laid down by the Supreme Court.