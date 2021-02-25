Delhi HC adjourns hearing of pleas on same-sex marriages till 20 April

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned various petitions which hearing for the petitions of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act, the Special Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act to 20 April.

The government has informed the Delhi HC that it has prepared its reply to petitions seeking the legal recognition of same-sex marriage. A Division Bench headed by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw deferred the matter for April 20.

The Plea filed by advocates Mukesh Sharma and Raghav Awasthi urged the Delhi High Court to issue a declaration to the effect that since Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1956 does not distinguish between Homosexual and Heterosexual couples, the right of same-sex couples to marry should be recognized under the said Act.

It said that as of now, the law sees the members of the LGBT community as individuals only and not as couples and the community members are forced to suppress their feelings of getting married to the person of their own choice.