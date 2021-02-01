Delhi govt revises COVID-19 guidelines on gatherings; allows 200 people in closed hall, no capping in open space

Delhi Chief Secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Vijay Dev, in an order on Sunday, said the COVID-19 situation has been reviewed and number of active and new cases of the infection have been declining steadily during the last two months in the city.

"Therefore, it has been decided that guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, order dated January 27, along with SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for cinema halls and theatres, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for operation of swimming pools and for opening up of stadia for sports events, and Department of Commerce, Government of India for holding trade exhibitions, will be applied mutatis mutandis in NCT of Delhi," said the DDMA order.

The SOPs of the Centre allowed opening of swimming pools with maintaining social distancing inside the pools.

Children below 10 years, elderly above 65 years of age and pregnant women have been recommended to not use the swimming pools.

Exhibitions will now also be allowed with social distancing, face covers, Arogya Setu app, thermal screening and other safety measures against COVID-19.

The Delhi chief secretary directed that all district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police and other authorities concerned will ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines.

(With PTI inputs)