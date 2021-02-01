Delhi govt revises COVID-19 guidelines on gatherings; allows 200 people in closed hall, no capping in open space

New Delhi: The Delhi government has revised its COVID-19 guidlines restricting the maximum number of people allowed in social, religion and cultural gatherings. Under revised restrictions, not more than 200 people are allowed in a closed hall while no capping has been imposed in open space.
This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases have been coming down in the national capital. Delhi recorded as many as 140 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday while four deaths were also reported. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,853, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
The Delhi government had on Sunday instructed authorities for implementation of Centre's guidelines lifting restrictions on cinema halls, swimming pools, stadiums and exhibition halls while following the standard operating procedures in view of COVID-19.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had released a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help functioning of cinema halls with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Adequate physical distancing, mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditoriums after every screening are among the latest SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after the government allowed cinema halls to operate at 100 per cent occupancy from Monday.
Digital booking of tickets and staggered show timings to avoid crowding will be encouraged, the minister said.
Delhi Chief Secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Vijay Dev, in an order on Sunday, said the COVID-19 situation has been reviewed and number of active and new cases of the infection have been declining steadily during the last two months in the city.
"Therefore, it has been decided that guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, order dated January 27, along with SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for cinema halls and theatres, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for operation of swimming pools and for opening up of stadia for sports events, and Department of Commerce, Government of India for holding trade exhibitions, will be applied mutatis mutandis in NCT of Delhi," said the DDMA order.
The SOPs of the Centre allowed opening of swimming pools with maintaining social distancing inside the pools.
Children below 10 years, elderly above 65 years of age and pregnant women have been recommended to not use the swimming pools.
Exhibitions will now also be allowed with social distancing, face covers, Arogya Setu app, thermal screening and other safety measures against COVID-19.
The Delhi chief secretary directed that all district magistrates, deputy commissioners of police and other authorities concerned will ensure strict enforcement of the guidelines.
(With PTI inputs)
