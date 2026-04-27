 Delhi Govt Launches Somnath Swabhiman Parv Yatra For 1,300 Devotees To Mark 1000 Years Of Faith
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Delhi Govt Launches Somnath Swabhiman Parv Yatra For 1,300 Devotees To Mark 1000 Years Of Faith

Delhi government will send 1,300 devotees on a special pilgrimage to Somnath temple in Gujarat under Somnath Swabhiman Parv. CM Rekha Gupta said the train will leave Safdarjung station on April 30. The three-day visit from May 1 to May 3 marks 1,000 years of faith since Mahmud Ghazni’s 1026 attack, with Gujarat arranging facilities officials said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 27, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
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Delhi Govt Launches Somnath Swabhiman Parv Yatra For 1,300 Devotees To Mark 1000 Years Of Faith |

New Delhi: The Delhi government is organising a pilgrimage for 1,300 devotees to the Somnath pilgrimage to mark 1,000 years of faith in the shrine that was attacked by Mahmud Ghazni in 1026.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government is organising Somnath Swabhiman Parv-Somnath Yatra for Delhiites, which is dedicated to 1,000 years of "eternal faith".

A special train carrying around 1,300 devotees will depart from Safdarjung railway station on April 30 for the shrine of Somnath in Gujarat. The train is scheduled to reach its destination the following morning, said Gupta in a post on X.

During the three-day visit from May 1 to May 3, the pilgrims will offer prayers at the Somnath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and also visit other nearby religious sites, she said.

All arrangements for accommodation, food, drinking water and other facilities for the devotees will be made by the Gujarat government, she said.

The Delhi chief minister said the initiative is not just a pilgrimage but an auspicious occasion to connect with the Sanatan culture, Indian tradition and spiritual roots of the country.

She said the Somnath shrine is a divine symbol of Lord Shiva's blessings, the faith of Sanatan and the eternal cultural consciousness of India.

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