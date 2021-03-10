Delhi govt is trying to implement 'Ram Rajya' for the past 6 years: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday addressed the Delhi Assembly house, where he said that the Delhi government will implement Ram Rajya for the past 6 years in Delhi, inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya. He said that the Delhi government has created 10 principles inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya, including food, electricity, water, education, health, employment, houses, women, and the elderly. He said that both BJP and Congress have intentionally conspired to keep the education system of our country in a dismal state, and they deliberately kept the people of our country poor and illiterate. The revolution in Delhi’s education system in the past 6 years has shaken the very roots of both of these parties, he added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I saw a video on social media in which UP CM Yogi Adityanath had gone to attend a school’s inauguration ceremony. Similar to the ‘Manish Sisodia Style’, he entered the one of school’s classroom and sought to speak to a few of its students, however, the intentions cannot be hidden as the class looked artificial with 12 chairs and no desk in front of them, making it quite evident that the entire scenario was made up. I was glad to see that in our country now, the Chief Ministers have started visiting and paying heed to the government schools. The reason behind Adityanath’s visit is that a few days ago, a few of his arrogant ministers challenged Shri Manish Sisodia to come to UP and have a debate and discussion about education after which they would also show him the good schools of UP. They did not expect that this would happen but Shri Manish Sisodia reached UP. However, the debate did not take place. When Shri Manish Sisodia went ahead to have a look at the schools in UP himself, he was arrested by the police. What harm could he have possibly done? Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister was stopped on his way, by the Commissioner of UP Police; after which the UP government was highly condemned. The media brought to light, the actual dismal conditions of schools in UP including those of the UP CM’s own district Gorakhpur. Following this incident, the UP CM visited the government schools during which he interacted with the children."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The work done by the Delhi government in the past 5-6 years has been perceived as revolutionary. Now, even the children who come from not-so-affluent backgrounds are gaining access to education and have been able to speak fluent English. They are becoming doctors and engineers. The government schools are producing 98% results. Government schools are being equipped with marvelous buildings and swimming pools due to which the students of government schools are now at par with those studying in Delhi’s private schools."

"In light of this, it becomes crucial to raise a question- we must note that in the past 70 years, our country was primarily ruled by 2 different parties at the centre. However, why could the work done by the AAP government in Delhi in the last 5 years not be done in 70 years? Why was no initiative taken by these 2 parties in order to improve the system of education in our country? I take full responsibility in stating that both these parties have conspired to keep the education system of our country in a dismal state. They deliberately kept the people of our country, poor and the students, illiterate as they believed that if these children remain illiterate, they would not be able to gain access to jobs and; remain poor and backward- providing cheap labour for the factories owned by the affluent sections of the society. In addition to this, they could be easily hired for the rallies of various political parties, creating vote banks for them and not questioning them in return," said the CM.

"The revolution in Delhi’s education system in the past 6 years has shaken the very roots of both of these parties. It is due to the progress in the field of education that in the previous Assembly elections, Congress could not win even a single seat, and in the recent by-elections that the BJP did not win any. If the people of this country are educated, both these parties would have to face the same fate throughout the country," he added.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "In the past 1 year, the entire world faced the repercussions of Coronavirus. It was truly a difficult time for all during which the citizens, various organizations, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Union Government collaborated on a high scale. All our BJP MLAs too proved to be extremely helpful. The epidemic could not have been controlled by a single government or individual."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "However, the most important work was done by the doctors and other frontline workers. We politicians can commend ourselves as much as we want – but neither the Prime Minister nor Kejriwal went to the hospitals to treat the patients- it was done by the doctors for which the Assembly; and the people of Delhi would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude. Delhi provided the mechanisms of Plasma Therapy, home isolation to the world. I would also like to congratulate our scientists as it was due to their efforts that India provided 2 vaccines for Covid-19 to the world. I believe that now we would finally be able to free ourselves of the trying conditions and challenges. Even though there are some misconceptions about the vaccine, I would like to reassure all of you that even after being vaccinated, my parents and I are in perfect health. Hence, I would like to appeal to the people of Delhi to do away with such misconceptions and get vaccinated on a large scale."

"It would be great if the members of this assembly, just like the ordinary citizen, get vaccinated in the hospital and highlights it on their social media in order to spread awareness about the same and help people overcome their fears ad reservations around it. The most challenging issue that people faced around this time was the question of employment. Numerous people lost their jobs when the country first went into lockdown and even after it was lifted, it took time for the economy to come back on track. Through the initiative of the ‘Job Portal’ by the Delhi government, the employers were connected to those citizens seeking jobs. This proved to be highly successful and lakhs of citizens gained employment due to it, enabling them to earn a living," he added.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "All of us worship Lord Rama. Personally, I worship Lord Hanuman who was a devotee of Lord Rama. Hence I am a devotee of both Lord Rama and Hanuman. Lord Rama was the emperor of Ayodhya. During his rule, it is said, people were content, with no sorrows in life as they had access to all basic facilities. This was called the ‘Ram Rajya’. This is accreditation and cannot be paralleled by us humans. However, even if we draw inspiration from this model of ‘Ram Rajya’ and seek to try and establish a similar society, we would be successful in life. Hence, we have been constantly striving to establish this model of ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi for the past 6 years based on 10 principles."

He said, "No one should go to sleep hungry - whether there is a pandemic or not. For this, the government adopted numerous measures and formulated various policies. During the pandemic, 1 crore people were provided with dry ration, 10 lakh people were given access to cooked meals twice a day. Now, the doorstep delivery of ration seeks to further this view."

"Secondly, all children should gain access to quality education. Till now, the perceived notion was that children belonging to the lower strata must go to government schools; while those belonging to the affluent class should attend private schools. This distinction was blurred by the Delhi government. Each child now has access to similar opportunities and quality education irrespective of their economic background," he added.

He said, "Thirdly, people belonging to all sections of society must have access to the best healthcare facilities. The condition of government hospitals was improved manifold, Mohalla clinics were established and now we would begin with the process of establishing Mahila Mohalla Clinics. Hence all citizens of Delhi- whether rich or poor would have access to good healthcare facilities. Fourthly, no matter how poor the individual is, in many states, the rate of electricity varies from Rs. 10 per unit to Rs. 7 per unit. We must understand that electricity is not a luxury, it is a necessity. In light of this, the Delhi government decided to provide free electricity to all under 200 units of consumption. Today, Delhi is the world’s only city that provides free electricity to its citizens, 24x7, free of cost."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today, the governments highly charge the citizens in order to provide them access to water. This puts the poor in a critical situation- as, he might steal for survival, after which he might then be put behind bars. Hence, the Delhi government provides free access to water up to 20,000 litres. Sixth, each individual is entitled to employment and the government is working vigorously in this direction, formulating various Startup policies and holding multiple Employment Fairs. I am in no way trying to state that we have achieved everything, but we are trying to follow the model of ‘Ram Rajya’ and establish the same, with pure intentions. This is what matters the most."

He said, "Each citizen must have a shelter roof above his head. The government is trying to provide an environment of dignity and honour even to the slum dwellers and trying to ensure that they gain access to proper housing facilities. Many of these houses have already been constructed while others are still in the process. A society where women are not respected and their safety is not given utmost importance could never progress. I understand that Delhi Police does not come under our jurisdiction but it would be a waste of time to crib about it. However, what we did was install CCTV cameras, locate ‘dark spots’ and install street lights, equip DTC busses with CCTV cameras and marshals; and provide free transportation via DTC buses to women."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Society should respect its senior citizens. Hence, the government adopted various measures in this light, the most important one being- provision for ‘Teerth Yartra’. As we all know that in this last phase of life, as also mentioned in the Holy Scriptures, a man seeks to devote his time to worshipping; so when he returns from his journey, he is engulfed with a sense of immense joy and pleasure. After the judgment of the Supreme Court, a magnificent temple is yet to be constructed; and I would like to put forth in front of the senior citizens of Delhi that once the temple is constructed, I would ensure that all of you are able to visit the Ayodhya temple free of cost."

"In the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi Government, people belonging to various castes, class, and religious backgrounds are equal. Even in the Ram Rajya, equality was the main principle with no tolerance for discrimination. Hence, it is imperative for us to strive and live with one another in a peaceful environment, with a feeling of brotherhood," he added.