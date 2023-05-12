Delhi govt approaches SC over Centre's control over bureaucrats; alleges defiance of court decision

Delhi CM Kejriwal | PTI

The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court on Friday, alleging that the Centre is defying a constitutional bench order regarding the control over bureaucrats. The government claimed that the Centre was obstructing the transfer of a bureaucrat ordered after a landmark judgment by the Supreme Court.

Delhi govt sacks official from the Services department

Before the verdict, the Services Department was under the control of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor. Following the court's ruling, the Kejriwal government removed the Secretary of the Delhi government's Services Department, Ashish More. A K Singh, a 1995-batch (AGMUT cadre) IAS officer and former CEO of the Delhi Jal Board replaced More.

About the SC verdict

In a significant victory for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict, gave the Delhi assembly the power to legislate and represent the will of the people.

The court stated that in a democratic form of governance, the real power of administration must rest with the elected arm of government. The central government's power in matters where both the Centre and states can legislate is limited to ensuring that governance is not taken over by the Central government.

Major administrative reshuffle planned

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference, announced that there would be a significant administrative reshuffle in the government and warned of action against officers who obstructed public work. The move is expected to give the AAP government greater control over its administration and decision-making processes.

However, the Delhi government's latest move suggests that the Centre is still exerting its influence over the bureaucracy. The government has accused the Centre of obstructing the transfer of a bureaucrat that they had ordered, following the Supreme Court's judgment on the control over bureaucrats.