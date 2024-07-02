 'Delhi Govt Adamant About Shutting Down DCW, Shut Down 181 Women Helpline,' Alleges Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday alleged that the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is "adamant" about shutting down the women panel and that it has also shut down the 181 women helpline.

"In 8 years, Delhi Commission for Women listened to 1,70,000 cases. But ever since I resigned from the post of the chairperson, the entire Delhi Government has become adamant about shutting down DCW. Delhi Government has not released even a Rupee as funds for DCW for 6 months. We are also seeing that the Delhi Government has slashed the DCW budget for this year by 30%", Maliwal said while speaking to ANI.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi HC To Pass Order Tomorrow On 'Maintainability' Of Bibhav Kumar's...
The Rajya Sabha MP further pointed out that the post of the DCW chief has been lying vacant for the past six months.

"The post of DCW chairperson is still vacant and it has been 6 months now. Two other positions are vacant as well. Delhi Government has shut down the 181 Helpline. It is shameful that the 181 Helpline of the state which is considered the rape capital of the world has been shut down", she said.

Swati Maliwal Writes To CM Arvind Kejriwal Raising Her Concerns

Maliwal further said that she wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raising her concerns.

"I have written a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal that how can they do this. How can women of a state whose Women Commission is not capable be protected? I believe that Governments do not want women to be capable. I think the government has an issue with women who raise questions" she said.

Earlier today, Swati Maliwal also posted on 'X' saying, "I am writing this letter to bring attention to how the Delhi Government has been systematically dismantling the DCW since my resignation from the position of Chairperson in January 2024. It is deeply regrettable that the systems that I had painstakingly built since 2015, are being destroyed by the Government".

