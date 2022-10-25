Delhi government's firecracker ban ineffective, day after Diwali, city's air quality in 'very poor' category

Delhi's poor air quality | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: A day after Diwali, Delhi was wrapped in a blanket of smog as the air quality on Tuesday remained in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) 323.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI in the overall Delhi region was in the 'very poor' category at 323. However, in Lodhi Road, the AQI was in the 'poor' category at 273.

In the Delhi University area and Pusa the AQI remained in 'very poor' category at 365 and 322 respectively. Further, near IIT Delhi, the AQI was in 'poor' category at 280. At Mathura Road, the AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 322. Around Delhi airport, the AQI remained in the 'very poor' category at 354.

Despite ban fire crackers were seen

Meanwhile, firecracker waste was seen in various parts of Delhi and national capital region post-Diwali celebrations.

Pertinent to mention, Delhi government banned the production, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers this year as well and imposed fines and jail terms in case of violation.

Red light on gaadi off campaign

In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the Delhi Government also announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign.

Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at red lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

The air quality in the national capital is also affected because of stubble burning in surrounding Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan in the winter.