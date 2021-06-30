Delhi: Four killed in cylinder blast in Shahdara, 1 seriously injured

"Four people died and another person sustained burn injuries in a fire that erupted following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara last night," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg told ANI.

According to a report by News18, the fire department received a fire call late at night about an LPG cylinder blast and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire was later brought under control.

As per the report, the deceased were identified as Munni Devi (45), Naresh (22), Omprakash (20), and Suman (18). While Lal Chand (29) survived and sustained 25 per cent burns.

Earlier on Monday, a fire broke out in a room adjacent to the operation theatre of Emergency Department in AIIMS. The Delhi Fire Service department said that no one was injured.

A call was received at 5.04 am about a blaze in the operation theatre (OT) of Emergency Department and seven fire tenders were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg told PTI.

The fire was brought under control very quickly, he said, adding it broke out in the storeroom adjacent to the OT.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station at around 5.15 am about the blaze and on reaching AIIMS, sparking and smoke was observed in a dummy room near the casualty area.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)