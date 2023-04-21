Delhi Crime: Woman shot at inside Saket court premises; video shows her screaming in pain |

A woman was injured in an incident of firing at Saket court on Friday. Four rounds were fired. Police are on the spot and have rushed the woman to a hospital.

A video of the incident showing the injured woman screaming in pain and being carried away outside the court is going viral on social media. The woman can be seen holding her stomach, which appears to be a gunshot wound.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further information is awaited.

Last year shooting in Rohini Court

On September 24 last year two gunmen dressed as lawyers fired inside Delhi's Rohini court. The gunmen were killed in police firing.

The two attackers, Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga allegedly posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and fired multiple bullets at gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.

Police personnel retaliated, allegedly killing the two on the spot.

In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court.

According to the police, a constable of the Nagaland Armed Police (NAP) deployed at the court opened fire on the ground.