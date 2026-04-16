Delhi Fire Video: Distressed Man Walks On Live Wires To Escape Flames In Swaroop Nagar

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar following a family dispute on Thursday afternoon, 16 April. A terrifying video of the dramatic incident surfaced, showing a man being rescued from a balcony by police.

Trapped on the burning floor, the man can be seen stepping onto electric wires and carefully walking across them as flames approached. With the help of the police, he was safely rescued. The video has gone viral on social media.

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Reportedly, the blaze erupted following a family dispute on Sunday evening, 12 April, during which the man was trapped on the balcony of a house on the second floor of a residential society in Amrit Vihar. The exact casue of the fire is yet to be investigated. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The video has garnered more than 257.9KViews in just few hours of posting.