Delhi Fire Tragedy: Malviya Nagar Blaze Injures 10 Delhi Police Personnel; Culpable Homicide Case Filed, Probe Underway | X

New Delhi: Ten Delhi Police personnel, engaged in the rescue and relief operations during the Malviya Nagar fire incident on Wednesday, were injured and have been admitted to the hospital, officials said.

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Of these ten, five are Head Constables, and five are Constables.

Officials said that these personnel were the first to enter the premises of the burning building.

They are currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a case under the culpable homicide section and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in the Malviya Nagar fire incident, in which 21 people have lost their lives.

Additionally, according to sources, the hotel owner has been identified as one Lokesh Bajaj.

Sources also mentioned that three partners are involved in the hotel's operations, and they also own several other hotels and guest houses across the city.

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The police and other investigative agencies are examining aspects related to the hotel's ownership, operations, and safety standards.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) (South Delhi) Jitender Kumar confirmed that 21 people have lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out at the multi-storied Lemon Green Restaurant in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning.

He further said that out of the 47 rescued, 26 people are currently undergoing treatment.

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Speaking to IANS, SDM Kumar said, "Our search and rescue operation was completed at 12:12 p.m. A total of 47 people were rescued, out of which 21 have died, and 26 are undergoing treatment."

Senior officials from Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and rescue services are present at the scene and monitoring the situation.

Additionally, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma visited the site following the tragic incident and assured strict action against those responsible.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)