Delhi Fire Tragedy: 7 Of Family, Including 3 Children, Killed In Palam Blaze; 2 Injured After Jumping From Building | VIDEO

A devastating fire in southwest Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of seven members of a family, including three children, while two others were injured after jumping from the building to escape the flames.
Massive Blaze Near Palam Metro
The fire broke out around 7 am in a multi-storey residential building near Palam Metro Station. Thick plumes of black smoke and flames engulfed parts of the structure, triggering panic in the densely packed locality.
30 Fire Tenders Deployed
A large-scale rescue operation was launched after the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call. Around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, with firefighters navigating narrow lanes to control the blaze and carry out rescue efforts.
Victims Pulled Out, Declared Dead
Seven people, including three children, were rescued from the building and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Two others, who jumped from the building in a desperate attempt to escape, are undergoing treatment.
Building Layout Raises Concerns
According to officials, the building had a basement and five floors, with the lower levels used for storing clothes and cosmetics, while the upper floors were residential units. The presence of storage material may have intensified the fire.
Rescue & Cooling Operations Continue
Firefighters conducted extensive searches in the smoke-filled premises to ensure no one remained trapped. Cooling operations were ongoing, while police cordoned off the area to assist emergency teams.
Cause Yet To Be Known
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Visuals from the scene showed firefighters battling the blaze as locals gathered in nearby lanes.