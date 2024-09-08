Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Textile Factory In Bakkarwala, 25 Fire Tenders At Spot; Visuals Surface |

A massive fire broke out at a textile factory in Bakkarwala area of outer Delhi on Sunday morning, officials said. Thick plumes of smoke and intense flames were seen billowing from the first floor of the double-story building.

Fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the blaze.

FIRE IN DELHI

08/09/2024

Time: 0655/56 hrs

*Factory Fire*

Rajiv Ratan Awas, Bakkarwala , Near Govt school Chanchal park, PS mundka, 26 fire tenders rushed to the fire. #fire#firefighter #DelhiNews #delhifire pic.twitter.com/MCpA43sz6B — SANJEEV CHAUHAN (@SanjeevCrime) September 8, 2024

#WATCH | Firefighting operation underway to douse the fire that broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of ​​Outer Delhi. pic.twitter.com/TbacoltzTP — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

(Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/u9cshVtP47 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

Delhi Fire Services department officials said that the fire broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi.

"Twenty-five fire engines were dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations are ongoing," they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Further details are awaited.