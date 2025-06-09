 Delhi Fire Claims Two Lives In Dilshad Garden, Charging E-Rickshaws Suspected Cause
Delhi Fire Claims Two Lives In Dilshad Garden, Charging E-Rickshaws Suspected Cause

"We reached the spot and carried out the firefighting operations. After dousing the fire, it was found that two e-rickshaws and motorcycles were gutted in the fire. Two people also lost their lives in the fire incident," Singh said.

Monday, June 09, 2025
Two people, including a 24-year-old man, were killed after a fire broke out in Delhi's Dilshad Garden | X @ANI

New Delhi: Two people, including a 24-year-old man, were killed after a fire broke out in Delhi's Dilshad Garden, a fire official said late Sunday.

The fire broke out at the Kodi colony.

According to Fire Officer Anup Singh, they received a call regarding the fire at 11:32 pm on Sunday.

"We reached the spot and carried out the firefighting operations. After dousing the fire, it was found that two e-rickshaws and motorcycles were gutted in the fire. Two people also lost their lives in the fire incident," Singh said.

Among the dead, one was 24 years old, and the other was 60 years old. The charging of the e-rickshaws seems to have caused the fire," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at an e-rickshaw charging station in the Ghonda area of northeast Delhi, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Four fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, DFS officials confirmed.

The incident was reported in the afternoon, with emergency teams working to douse the flames.

