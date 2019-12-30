Delhi: Fire breaks out in Prime Minister's residence, situation now under control

A fire broke out today in the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi's Lok Kalyan Marg around 7:25 pm on Monday.
Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire has since been brought under control, reported ANI.
The Prime Minister's Office clarified that the fire had been caused by a short circuit, but was not in the Prime Minister's residential or office area.
Further details awaited.
