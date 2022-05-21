Delhi: Fire breaks out in furniture warehouse in Bhalswa Dairy, dousing operation underway

A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse near Bajrang Chowk in Bhalswa Dairy in Delhi on Saturday.

According to Delhi Fire Service, 11 fire tenders are present at the spot. and dousing operation is underway.

Earlier today, at least one person was killed and two others were injured after a wall collapsed in DDA flats Pochanpur in Dwarka.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the site after receiving a call about the collapse of a wall in Sector 23, Dwarka, informed Delhi Fire Service.

A fire broke out in a furniture warehouse near Bajrang Chowk in Bhalswa Dairy. 11 Fire tenders present at the spot. Dousing operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/rXrDPhhY7L — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

The incident took place at 02:26 pm in DDA flats Pochanpur, B-block, Sector 23, Dwarka.

As per Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), it is reported that while digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent house collapsed.

The injured were rushed to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar Delhi for treatment.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:09 PM IST