e-Paper Get App

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Lawrence road, no casualty so far

According to the Fire department officials, 25 fire tenders are dispatched to the spot shortly after the incident and fire has been brought under control.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
ANI

A fire broke out at a factory building on Lawrence Road of New Delhi at 9.35 am on Friday.

According to the Fire department officials, 25 fire tenders are dispatched to the spot shortly after the incident and fire has been brought under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

(This is a developing story...)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaDelhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Lawrence road, no casualty so far

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition on inflation

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following protests by Opposition on inflation

Kerala man dies after being released from police custody; family alleges torture

Kerala man dies after being released from police custody; family alleges torture

Jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Jersey sponsor Byju's allegedly owes Rs 86.21 crore to BCCI, Paytm wants to exit as title sponsor

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Mumbai updates: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Lip-lock challenge: 8 students booked under POCSO act in Karnataka

Lip-lock challenge: 8 students booked under POCSO act in Karnataka