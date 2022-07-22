Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Lawrence road, no casualty so far

A fire broke out at a factory building on Lawrence Road of New Delhi at 9.35 am on Friday.
According to the Fire department officials, 25 fire tenders are dispatched to the spot shortly after the incident and fire has been brought under control. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
(This is a developing story...)
