Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS hospital

She was admitted a few days ago on Monday for routine checkups.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | ANI
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was discharged from the AIIMS hospital in Delhi on Thusrday.

She was admitted to All India Insitute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Monday. She was taken to the hospital around noon for a routine check-up claim some media reports.

She was admitted to a private ward for a minor stomach infection and a routine checkup, as per reports.

After her treatment, she was likely to be discharged soon said reports.

The hospitalisation of the 63-year-old minister came at a crucial time since the presentation of Budget of the nation is only a month away.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai. The finance minister observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

On Sunday, the finance minister paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary at 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.

