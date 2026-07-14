Delhi Finalises ₹2,500 Monthly Aid Scheme For Women Under Lakshmi Yojana; Check Eligibility Criteria

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | IANS

New Delhi: In good news for women belonging to economically weaker sections of society, the Delhi government has reportedly finalised the eligibility criteria for its proposed ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance scheme for women, paving the way for its launch. The scheme is expected to be rolled out around Raksha Bandhan next month.

While the registration process is yet to commence, the government has made the eligibility criteria public.

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Who is eligible

As part of the scheme, officially renamed Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, women aged 21 to 60 are eligible to receive Rs 2,500 every month through direct benefit transfer. The government is yet to officially announce the registration process and launch date.

The women applying must be permanent residents of Delhi. Only one woman from each household can receive the benefit. If more than one woman in a family is eligible, the eldest woman will be selected. The woman should have no criminal record, and neither should any member of her family.

Who is excluded

Women already receiving a government pension or any other regular financial assistance from the government will not be eligible for the scheme. The benefit will also not be available to women from families that own a four-wheeler.

Implementation review

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the scheme's implementation at a meeting with senior officials on Monday and directed departments to ensure that eligible women receive the benefit through a transparent and time-bound process, according to NDTV.