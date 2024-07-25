 Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of CM Arvind Kejriwal Till August 8
Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of CM Arvind Kejriwal Till August 8

This decision follows the expiration of Kejriwal's previous judicial custody, which was initially set to conclude today.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 8 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case regarding the alleged liquor scam. This decision follows the expiration of Kejriwal's previous judicial custody, which was initially set to conclude today.

Delhi HC Reserves Order

Earlier on July 18, the Delhi High Court reserved an order on Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking two additional legal meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing from jail. His plea was opposed by the counsel for jail authorities and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna reserved an order on the plea after hearing submissions of counsels for the parties. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta appeared for Arvind Kejriwal.

The Rouse Avenue Court on July 1 denied Kejriwal two additional meetings with his lawyers through video conferencing (VC) from Tihar Jail.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the application moved on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal. He had moved an application seeking directions to the Jail Authorities for granting two additional meetings with his lawyers through VC.

