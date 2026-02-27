Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI To Challenge Kejriwal Discharge In Higher Court After Trial Court Setback

File Image |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to challenge the trial court’s order discharging all 23 accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said the agency would immediately move the higher court, stating that several aspects of the investigation were either “ignored or not considered adequately” by the trial court.

Trial Court Clears 23 Accused

On Friday, a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others after refusing to take cognisance of the CBI’s chargesheet.

Among those discharged was K. Kavitha, president of Telangana Jagruthi.

Court Flags Lack Of Evidence

Special Judge Jitendra Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court criticised the CBI’s probe, observing that there was no cogent evidence against Kejriwal and no prima facie case against Sisodia or the other accused.

The ruling marked a significant setback for the agency, which had alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.