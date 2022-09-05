Delhi excise case: BJP attacks AAP, releases 'sting operation' video of scam; WATCH VIDEO

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI

In what could be a new challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, its opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a ‘sting operation’ video claiming that the clip will disclose the AAP's role in Delhi liquor scam case. An accused in the liquor case has admitted that the Delhi government took a commission.

The BJP on its official Twitter handle shared a video saying that it would highlight how the “Delhi government is corrupt.”

The ‘sting operation’ tape involves Kulvinder Marwah, whose son is an accused in the Delhi liquor scam.

About the video:

In the clip, Kulvinder Marwah can be heard saying that there is only 20 paise worth goods in Rs 1, while the rest 80 paise profit goes to the Delhi government.

“They took Rs 253 crore fom us saying do as many shops as you want,” said Marwah adding that “Delhi government takes Rs 500 crore from rich people.”

“They have even given tenders to the blacklisted companies too,” said Marwah.

Sambit Patra attacks Kejriwal and Sisodia

BJP leader Sambit Patra during the press conference said, "Even if they were giving one bottle free with a liquor bottle, they were making profits. Consider how they were looting."

“Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia have put 80 per cent profit in the pockets of their friends. BJP is appealing you to make a video of your shop and how much much commission you paid for that and go to CBI,” Patra added.

“Do not be afraid Manish Sisodia ji, now you do not have any scape route,” the BJP leader said after playing the sting operation video.

For the unversed, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.