Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday morning said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gopal Rai confirmed the news on Twitter saying that he got himself tested after initial symptoms of coronavirus following which he turned out to be positive. The Delhi Environment Minister has requested those who recently came in contact with him to undergo test for COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Gopal Rai wrote: "After initial symptoms, coronavirus test was done, which has been reported positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get tested."
Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to have contracted the virus. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day as the positivity rate declined to 8.49 per cent, the lowest since October 28, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720 on Wednesday. It was after five days that the national capital recorded single-day death below 100.
As many as 61,778 tests, including 26,080 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date for the city -- and 35,698 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin by the Delhi health department on Wednesday.
According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,45,787 on Wednesday, of which 4,98,780 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,287 down from 38,501 on Tuesday.
(Inputs from PTI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)