Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday morning said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Gopal Rai confirmed the news on Twitter saying that he got himself tested after initial symptoms of coronavirus following which he turned out to be positive. The Delhi Environment Minister has requested those who recently came in contact with him to undergo test for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Gopal Rai wrote: "After initial symptoms, coronavirus test was done, which has been reported positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get tested."