Delhi Election Results 2024: Visuals Of Counting Centre From Chandni Chowk Surfaces

ANI

The process of vote counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has started in Delhi and across the country. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed that postal ballots be opened first, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) half an hour later.

Visuals from a counting center in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency show the counting of postal ballots already underway. “Counting of votes for Delhi's seven parliamentary constituencies is being held amid tight security,” officials report.



The national capital is eagerly anticipating the election results. All seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi voted on May 25, with a voter turnout of 54.48%.

Details of counting center in each constituency

Each of Delhi's seven constituencies has a designated counting center where the sealed EVMs and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) will be opened and the votes tallied. These centers are equipped with 10 halls, each containing approximately seven to 14 tables, where the votes from each assembly segment of the parliamentary constituency will be meticulously counted.